Punjab Announces Winter Vacations

Tue 21st December 2021 | 10:24 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The Punjab government on Tuesday announced winter vacations for public and private schools in the province in two phases here.

According to a notification issued by the school education department, winter holidays in Punjab, with an exception of 12 cities, will begin from December 23 and continue till January 3.

In other 12 cities which include Jhelum, Mianwali, Attock, Muzaffargarh, Chakwal, Bhakkar, Rawalpindi, Rajanpur, Layyah, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Chiniot, winter vacations will commence from January 3 and last till January 13, as per directions of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

