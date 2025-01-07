Punjab apex committee reviews security

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired the Provincial Apex Committee meeting held at Chief Minister Secretariat Lahore on Tuesday.

The forum took a holistic view of the security situation in the province and measures being taken to meet the challenges and mitigate multifaceted threats, including jointly conducted IBOs (intelligence-based operations) . The forum paid tribute to the Law Enforcement Agencies and Security Forces for their relentless efforts and sacrifices for the peace of the country.

The forum was briefed on the comprehensive security plan for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. Special focus was laid on border areas security to break the nexus between crime, illegal spectrum, and terrorism besides ensuring foreign nationals security, especially the Chinese nationals employed on CPEC and non CPEC projects.

The forum underscored the need for registration of madrassas, regulating use of loud speakers and driving out the illegal foreign nationals who remain the spoilers of peace in the province. The forum was also apprised on the massive capacity building of the CTD, Punjab Police and expansion of the Punjab Safe City Project to al the districts. The forum reaffirmed the joint resolve to continue working in synergy to ensure public safety and well-being.