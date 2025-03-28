Punjab Appoints 281 Senior Registrars, Medical Officers In Teaching Hospitals
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) has issued orders for the appointment of 281 Senior Registrars and Senior Medical Officers across various teaching hospitals in Punjab.
According to the SH&ME Department spokesperson on Friday, 130 promoted medical officers have been appointed as Senior Medical Officers. Additionally, appointments include 13 Senior Registrars in Plastic Surgery, 33 in Pediatric Surgery, 28 in Neurosurgery, and 77 in Surgery.
These appointments aim to strengthen the healthcare system and improve medical services in teaching hospitals across the province.
Recent Stories
UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue
Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi approves AED6.75 bi ..
Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation orders: OHCHR
Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmare: WHO
UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation of 188 injured people, family members fro ..
Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024/25, reporting operational rev ..
Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to highlight importance of sustaina ..
Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorrow
DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Auditors Association for conforma ..
Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition awards
Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 billion from more than 277,00 ..
Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultural programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cheque distribution ceremony held at DIGP office Nawabshah12 seconds ago
-
Citizen should take part in tree plantation drive for making it successful: DC Ziarat15 seconds ago
-
FESCO control room for uninterrupted power supply on Eid16 seconds ago
-
SNGPL disconnects four meters18 seconds ago
-
Punjab appoints 281 senior registrars, medical officers in teaching hospitals19 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt ensuring best facilities at PIC: Health minister21 seconds ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding upcoming polio campaign23 seconds ago
-
DPO holds open court26 seconds ago
-
Punjab Air Ambulance Service transfers 100 critically ill patients from remote areas28 seconds ago
-
DC Quetta directs to make strategy for resolving vaccination drive’s security issues10 minutes ago
-
President meets ambassadors designate10 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Govt determined to curb terrorism activities for maintaining durable peace: Ministers50 minutes ago