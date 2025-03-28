Punjab appoints 281 senior registrars, medical officers in teaching hospitals

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) has issued orders for the appointment of 281 Senior Registrars and Senior Medical Officers across various teaching hospitals in Punjab.

According to the SH&ME Department spokesperson on Friday, 130 promoted medical officers have been appointed as Senior Medical Officers. Additionally, appointments include 13 Senior Registrars in Plastic Surgery, 33 in Pediatric Surgery, 28 in Neurosurgery, and 77 in Surgery.

These appointments aim to strengthen the healthcare system and improve medical services in teaching hospitals across the province.