Punjab appoints 85 new senior registrars to cardiology hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME) has successfully completed the selection process for 85 new Senior Registrars in Cardiology.

According to an SH&ME Department spokesperson on Saturday, there had been a shortage of Senior Registrars in government cardiology hospitals, which was affecting patient care and surgical procedures.

With these new appointments, cardiac surgeries and overall treatment facilities in government hospitals are expected to improve significantly.

The spokesperson further stated that the department remains committed to enhancing healthcare services and will continue its efforts to provide the best medical facilities to the public.