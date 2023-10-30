Punjab approves 4-month budget; election to be on time: Amir Mir

Caretaker Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir said on Monday that in its 31st meeting, caretaker provincial cabinet approved budget of Rs 2076.2 billion for the next four months i.e. November 2023 to February 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir said on Monday that in its 31st meeting, caretaker provincial cabinet approved budget of Rs 2076.2 billion for the next four months i.e. November 2023 to February 2024.

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting here, he added that Rs 351 billion have been earmarked for development expenditure, while Health sector would get Rs 208 billion, education sector Rs 222.2 billion, Services sector Rs 218.5 billion, while Rs 83 billion allocated for wheat loan and Rs 80 billion for debt repayment to Federal institutions. The budget also includes Rs 400 million for the evacuation of foreigners residing illegally in Punjab after October 31.

Amir Mir said that elections would be held on time. Out of 50,000 polling stations in Punjab, 7,000 have been declared sensitive. During the election, more than 260,000 police cops and more than 145,000 Rangers and Army men would perform their duties. Accusations by political parties are common before elections, he responded to a question.

He mentioned that previously, the caretaker government had presented the budget for the last four months in June, which was approved for expenditure until October 31.

In the preceding four-month budget, Rs 325 billion were allocated for development, of which Rs 131 billion have been utilized. In the upcoming four months, Rs 10 billion would be spent on agricultural projects, Rs 2 billion on information technology projects, Rs 10.2 billion on construction and repair of roads and buildings, and Rs 50 billion for social protection initiatives. This budget covers the period from November 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024, he maintained.

He told media men that a meeting between the Chief Election Commissioner and the Chief Minister along with cabinet members took place to review election preparations. The Chief Election Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the performance of the caretaker government of Punjab, citing that Mohsin Naqvi's government as an exemplary model for caretaker chief ministers in other provinces. He reiterated that elections would be held on schedule, and both the Punjab government and the Election Commission would collaborate to ensure transparent elections.

The upcoming elections in Punjab would encompass 141 Constituencies of the National Assembly and 297 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly, with 50,000 polling stations established in Punjab. Additional security measures would be implemented at sensitive polling stations. The Punjab government would provide staff to address any shortage reported by the Election Commission. For this purpose, Chief Secretary Zahid Zaman has requested the required staff details from the Election Commission. A focal person would also be appointed to facilitate communication between the government and the Election Commission.

Regarding electronic voting, Amir Mir explained that electronic voting machines are neither currently available nor has there been any prior experience in their usage.

Provincial Ministers for Health Dr. Jamal Nasir, Dr. Akram Javed, Minister for Environment Protection Bilal Afzal, and Secretary Finance Mujahid Sher Dil also participated in the press conference.

Bilal Afzal spoke about the current smog situation, saying that Punjab government is implementing measures to control smog-inducing factors. He assured that no further smog increase is anticipated this week due to weather conditions, and there would be no holiday on Wednesday. The decision for the following week will be made based on the situation. Dr. Jamal Nasir mentioned that this year's smog situation in the city is comparatively better than the previous year. He advised using masks and frequent hand-washing to mitigate health risks from urban smog. Comprehensive treatment facilities are available for affected individuals. Dr. Javed Akram lauded the caretaker government's vision for the proposed health budget, highlighting the renovation of 100 hospitals in Punjab to address public grievances. Additionally, Quranic verses will be integrated into the medical curriculum to foster a more positive doctor-patient relationship. He also announced the construction of a cancer hospital in Punjab. Finance Secretary Mujahid Sher clarified that there is currently no general subsidy in Punjab. Targeted subsidies for social protection, totaling Rs 50 billion have been allocated in the budget.