Punjab Approves Appointment Of 22 Assistant Professors In Pediatrics Medicine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Punjab approves appointment of 22 assistant professors in Pediatrics Medicine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced the approval of 22 Assistant Professors of Pediatrics Medicine on a regular basis in the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the minister confirmed that a notification for the appointments has been issued.

He stated that the selected candidates belong to various districts, including Lahore, Attock, DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Toba Tek Singh, Rawalpindi, Lodhran, Khanewal, Sialkot, Chakwal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Hafizabad.

The appointments aim to strengthen pediatric healthcare services across Punjab, ensuring better medical education and treatment facilities for children.

