Punjab approves development scheme in its PDWP forum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party has approved two development schemes for two sectors including Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Department and Public Buildings at the total cost of Rs. 7,452.862 million.

These schemes were approved in the 3rd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 202-21 presided over by Chairman P&D board, Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh.

All members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included provision of missing specialties for the up-gradation of DHQ hospital to teaching hospital, Gujranwala at the cost of Rs 6,731.049 million,construction of Police Training school at Rawat, District Rawalpindi had been approved at thecost of Rs 721.813 million.