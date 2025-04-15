Punjab Approves Landmark Acid Control Act 2025 To Curb Acid Attacks
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The government of Punjab has taken a landmark step to prevent acid attacks by approving the draft of the first-of-its-kind law in Pakistan, the 'Punjab Acid Control Act 2025.'
According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department, the new law classifies the sale of acid without a license as a non-bailable offense. Under the legislation, illegal sale of acid in Punjab will result in up to 3 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 500,000. Furthermore, even licensed sellers will face penalties for negligence, which include 2 to 5 years of imprisonment and fines ranging from Rs 200,000 to Rs 1,000,000.
The spokesperson added that under the new law, victims of acid attacks will also be entitled to compensation. The legislation mandates that during packaging, transport and sale of acid, clear safety instructions must be displayed on the container. The packaging must include details such as the type of acid, volume, quantity, license holder information, and must display a red danger symbol.
The spokesperson noted that previously, there were no laws regulating the transport, storage, purchase or sale of acid. Considering the irreversible damage caused to victims of acid attacks, the government has introduced the new law to regulate the acid trade. The proposed Act regulates 30 types of acid, and authority to issue licenses for acid-related businesses has been given to deputy commissioners.
The spokesperson said that the Act was initially introduced as a Private Member Bill by MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt. The final draft was prepared by the Punjab Home Department and the Law Department on the direction of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs. The Standing Committee has approved the Punjab Acid Control Act 2025, which will now be presented for final approval in the ongoing session of the Punjab Assembly. Once passed, the Home Department Punjab will implement the law throughout the province.
