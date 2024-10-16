Open Menu

Punjab Approves Rs 500m For Second Phase Of Nadir Abad Flyover

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Punjab government has sanctioned Rs 500 million funding for second phase of Nadir Abad flyover to build its main carriageway, service lane and necessary road work that will take the commuters' road travel experience to the next level of excellence.

Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan visited the phase-II site of the Nadir Abad flyover, a Rs 3.4 billion project already completed, here Wednesday and said that its extension would make travel more comfortable.

Commissioner said that she had moved the case for seeking funds for phase-II extension and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif accorded approval to facilitate people and gave her the task to keep checking the ongoing development schemes and ensure their in time completion.

Executive engineer Highways Ghulam Nabi informed the commissioner that 1.25 kilometre long fly-over has already been built at a cost of Rs 3.4 billion while the Rs 500 million funding would be utilized to build main carriageway, service and to complete the road work. The phase-II would be completed in eight (8) months, he said and added that the flyover project would be fully completed at an overall cost of Rs 3.9 billion.

