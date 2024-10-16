Punjab Approves Rs 500m For Second Phase Of Nadir Abad Flyover
Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 05:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Punjab government has sanctioned Rs 500 million funding for second phase of Nadir Abad flyover to build its main carriageway, service lane and necessary road work that will take the commuters' road travel experience to the next level of excellence.
Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan visited the phase-II site of the Nadir Abad flyover, a Rs 3.4 billion project already completed, here Wednesday and said that its extension would make travel more comfortable.
Commissioner said that she had moved the case for seeking funds for phase-II extension and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif accorded approval to facilitate people and gave her the task to keep checking the ongoing development schemes and ensure their in time completion.
Executive engineer Highways Ghulam Nabi informed the commissioner that 1.25 kilometre long fly-over has already been built at a cost of Rs 3.4 billion while the Rs 500 million funding would be utilized to build main carriageway, service and to complete the road work. The phase-II would be completed in eight (8) months, he said and added that the flyover project would be fully completed at an overall cost of Rs 3.9 billion.
Recent Stories
SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to strengthen economic, trade cooperat ..
Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Imran Khan’s well-being in jai ..
Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad
Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears
ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident
Two held for decanting LPG
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh boards adopts IBCC's proposed grading system1 minute ago
-
Land allotment letters issued to Cholistan residents1 minute ago
-
Committee reviews measures taken against dengue1 minute ago
-
All political parties agree for constitutional amendments: Fateh Ullah1 minute ago
-
Canada unveils disturbing nexus involving Indian officials in targeting Sikh activists2 minutes ago
-
Minister vows to soon make KP universities financially stable2 minutes ago
-
SCO Summit 2024: An opportunity to foster tourism ties among member states2 minutes ago
-
Sports fair organized for persons with disabilities under CM’s ‘Awami Agenda’ program11 minutes ago
-
Power suspension on Peshawar, Mansehra, Haripur grids notified11 minutes ago
-
Election campaign for second LG by-poll to end on Oct 19, polling on Oct 2011 minutes ago
-
SSIC Training centers to impart vocational training to youth: Industries Minister11 minutes ago
-
SCO leaders emphasise exploiting region's trade, connectivity potential12 minutes ago