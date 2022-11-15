UrduPoint.com

Punjab Approves Three Uplifts Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Punjab approves three uplifts schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) here Tuesday approved three development schemes of Public Buildings and Local Government Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 1,518.168 million.

These schemes were approved in 28th PDWP meeting of the current fiscal year 2022-23.The meeting was presided over by Chairman of Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included construction of 'Multi Storey Flat / Suites for Officers at BRS Colony', Lahore at the cost of Rs. 566.381 million; Construction of Multi storey Flats / Suites for the Officers of P&D and S&GAD in GOR-III, Shadman, Lahore at the cost of Rs.

539.356 million and Institutional Strengthening & Technical Assistant of LG&CDD and PLGB component being component of Umbrella PC-I under Punjab Cities Program (PCP) at the cost of Rs. 412.430 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

