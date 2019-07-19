UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Approves Uplift Schemes In PDWP Forum

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 12:21 AM

Punjab approves uplift schemes in PDWP forum

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved three development schemes of energy and fisheries sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 7666.796 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ):The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved three development schemes of energy and fisheries sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 7666.796 million.

These schemes were approved in the 4th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over by Chairman P&D Habib ur Rehman Gilani.

Acting Secretary P&D Babar Aman Babar, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included: Retrofitting of Public Institutes as a Part of World Bank Funded Punjab Green Development Program at the cost of Rs. 357.540 million, Pilot Shrimp Farming Cluster Development Project at the cost of Rs.

3695.526 million and Cage Fish Culture Cluster Development Project at a cost of Rs 3613.730 million.

Related Topics

World Bank Punjab All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Trump Now Says US Mulling Sanctions on Turkey Over ..

47 minutes ago

Four People Killed, 30 Injured in Bus Crash in Cen ..

49 minutes ago

US Senate Advances Nominations for Defense Secreta ..

49 minutes ago

Naftogaz Agrees With EC Proposal on Gas Transit, R ..

49 minutes ago

Iran May Change Defense Strategy to Offensive in R ..

49 minutes ago

All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.