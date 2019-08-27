UrduPoint.com
Punjab Approves Uplift Schemes In PDWP Forum

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 16 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 11:25 PM

Punjab approves uplift schemes in PDWP forum

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved three development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 5348.998 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved three development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 5348.998 million.

These schemes were approved in the 11th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over by Chairman P&D board Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani.

All Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included: Expansion of Family Welfare Centers & Introduction of Community Based Family Planning Workers (Revised) at the cost of Rs 3890.851 million, Strengthening of Well Drilling Services through Procurement of Power Drilling Rigs at the cost of Rs 600 million and Widening / Improvement of Rawalpindi Chakri Road (Mohra Chapri) to Motorway Interchange (TST Road 24-Ft wide with 4-Ft Treated Shoulders), Length 37 km, Tehsil and District Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs 858.147 million.

