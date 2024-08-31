Open Menu

Punjab Archaeology DG Visits Hiran Minar

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2024 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Punjab Archaeology Director General Zaheer Abbas Malik visited Hiran Minar on Saturday and reviewed possible effects of monsoon rains on the monument.

According to official sources here, the archaeology team thoroughly reviewed the cleanliness and look-after of the Minar.

Zaheer Abbas said all possible facilities would be provided to tourists at Hiran Minar. The DG issued directions for proper look after and maintenance of the Minar.

He also announced construction of a new entrance gate at Hiran Minar and added that new gate would highlight historical importance to the monument.

Zaheer Abbas said that improvement of parking and canteen should be ensured for tourists at Hiran Minar.

He also ordered to further improve Hiran observatory and added that visitors coming here must know its historical perspective. He expressed determination to timely complete restoration and revival projects of Punjab ancient monuments.

