Open Menu

Punjab, Argentina Join Hands To Promote Cultural Exchanges: Azma

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 07:11 PM

Punjab, Argentina join hands to promote cultural exchanges: Azma

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari held a meeting with Argentina Ambassador to Pakistan during which the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties and initiate cultural collaborations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari held a meeting with Argentina Ambassador to Pakistan during which the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties and initiate cultural collaborations.

During the meeting, minister emphasised the potential for both Punjab and Argentina to enhance their relationship through cultural exchange. She highlighted that Punjab’s culture is globally recognised and that cultural initiatives can transcend borders, fostering stronger ties between the two nations.

Bokhari further remarked that both countries could collaborate across various sectors, with cultural exchange being a key area of focus.

The Argentine Ambassador lauded the rich cultural heritage of Punjab, particularly its traditional cuisine, which enjoys worldwide recognition. Both sides expressed mutual interest in deepening their cooperation and strengthening the cultural ties between Punjab and Argentina.

The meeting was also attended by Punjab Information Secretary Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani, Parliamentary Secretary Shazia Ahmad, and Chairman of the Alhamra Arts Council, Razi Ahmad.

Recent Stories

Ajman Bank reports record annual profits of AED440 ..

Ajman Bank reports record annual profits of AED440 million, marking 213% growth

2 minutes ago
 Awareness session on productivity programs at SCCI

Awareness session on productivity programs at SCCI

2 minutes ago
 EasyJet boss backs reported plan to expand Heathro ..

EasyJet boss backs reported plan to expand Heathrow

2 minutes ago
 IGP Islamabad stresses right-sizing, performance r ..

IGP Islamabad stresses right-sizing, performance reviews in commanders’ confer ..

1 minute ago
 Germany's Bertelsmann strikes deal with OpenAI

Germany's Bertelsmann strikes deal with OpenAI

1 minute ago
 School uniforms distribution among students in Lay ..

School uniforms distribution among students in Layyah district

1 minute ago
Chairman CDA inaugurates state-of-the-Art Day Care ..

Chairman CDA inaugurates state-of-the-Art Day Care Centre

1 minute ago
 IGP issues SOPs for assisting disabled persons, tr ..

IGP issues SOPs for assisting disabled persons, transgenders

1 minute ago
 Campaign for distribution of joint land holdings f ..

Campaign for distribution of joint land holdings from Feb 1

5 minutes ago
 Tanveer Machi gang busted

Tanveer Machi gang busted

5 minutes ago
 Lahore police arrests 102 fugitives, 20 court absc ..

Lahore police arrests 102 fugitives, 20 court absconders

5 minutes ago
 MoHAP set to take part in 50th Arab Health

MoHAP set to take part in 50th Arab Health

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan