Open Menu

Punjab Art And Culture Expo From 29th

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Punjab Art and Culture Expo from 29th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The first Punjab Art and Culture Expo will start on December 29 at Cultural

Complex Lahore.

Executive Director Punjab Council Syed Bilal Haider, in a statement on Monday, said

the main objective of the expo was to keep alive dying art in Punjab and provide a platform

for financial well-being of people associated with it.

He said that Punjab is the only unique region in the world which changes its culture after

every 80 kilometers called a bar, adding the present Punjab consists of 12 bars.

In the coming Art and Culture expo, the culture of Punjab would be presented in a remarkable

way which includes traditional dishes, local sports, folk tales, mystic poets, saints and local heroes

with which the new generation is totally unfamiliar, he added.

Bilal Haider said these factors would be displayed so that the new generation could also know

their original and traditional culture of Punjab.

The first Punjab Art and Culture Expo will be the first of its kind.

Related Topics

Lahore World Sports Punjab December

Recent Stories

The Dubai Customs Consultative Council Commends Ec ..

The Dubai Customs Consultative Council Commends Economic Performance in 2023

3 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death ..

Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death over making any deal

2 hours ago
 Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges agains ..

Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges against Imran Khan, Qureshi on Dec 1 ..

3 hours ago
 Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowde ..

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowded south of Gaza

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister of Syria

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldiv ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldives on the sidelines of COP28 i ..

5 hours ago
Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in ..

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in the Global Stock Take High Le ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for b ..

Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for both countries: Masood Khan

5 hours ago
 Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan ..

Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan, says JUI-F

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan