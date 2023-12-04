Punjab Art and Culture Expo from 29th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The first Punjab Art and Culture Expo will start on December 29 at Cultural

Complex Lahore.

Executive Director Punjab Council Syed Bilal Haider, in a statement on Monday, said

the main objective of the expo was to keep alive dying art in Punjab and provide a platform

for financial well-being of people associated with it.

He said that Punjab is the only unique region in the world which changes its culture after

every 80 kilometers called a bar, adding the present Punjab consists of 12 bars.

In the coming Art and Culture expo, the culture of Punjab would be presented in a remarkable

way which includes traditional dishes, local sports, folk tales, mystic poets, saints and local heroes

with which the new generation is totally unfamiliar, he added.

Bilal Haider said these factors would be displayed so that the new generation could also know

their original and traditional culture of Punjab.

The first Punjab Art and Culture Expo will be the first of its kind.