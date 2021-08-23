UrduPoint.com

Punjab Arts Council Condoles Death Of Folk Artist

Punjab Arts Council condoles death of folk artist

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Director Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Waqar Ahmad on Monday condoled the death of the younger brother of Tufail Niazi, renowned folk and Sufi singer Qurban Ali Niazi, who introduced folk music to the world.

According to the release issued here, he said that Qurban Niazi was a good artist who selflessly served the art of music for 50 years.

He was awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan in recognition of his services in folk music.

Director PAC also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

