Punjab Arts Council organized an exhibition on Sufism

In collaboration with Art Psyche, Punjab Arts Council(PAC) organized a group painting exhibition on Sufism

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :In collaboration with Art Psyche, Punjab Arts Council (PAC) organized a group painting exhibition on Sufism.

More than 50 young artists' works of art were displayed in the exhibition.

Addressing the function, Naheed Manzoor as Chief guest, said that all the young artists had embodied Sufism in beautiful colours.

"Sufism frees man from worldly thoughts, adding after today's exhibition, I am sure that there is no shortage of talent in Pakistan", she added.

Naheed said that young artists would become the identity of Pakistan in future.

While addressing the ceremony, Muhammad Suleman said that the history of Sufism in India was one thousand years old.

He said that the saints spread the message of islam in the Indian subcontinent through Sufism.

He added that Sufism connects man with Allah by taking him from virtual love to real love.

At the end of the ceremony, special guest Naheed Manzoor also distributed certificates of appreciation among all the artists. Many citizens were present at the Arts Council to see the exhibition.