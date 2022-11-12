UrduPoint.com

Punjab Arts Council Organizes "Aik Shaam, Nawaz Anjum Kay Naam"

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Punjab Arts Council here on Saturday organized an evening with famous TV and theatre actor Nawaz Anjum, titled "Aik Shaam, Nawaz Anjum Kay Naam".

Provincial Minister for Culture, sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimur Masood Akbar graced the ceremony as the chief guest. The program's organizers were Shahzad Pappu, while Zahoor Ahmed Shah and Qamar Shah as the producers.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Taimur said that artists were the identity of Pakistan and had a cheerful face before the world. He added that artists like Nawaz Anjam had made the name of Pakistan famous worldwide.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmad, Anjum Khabibi, Basharat Jafri, Yar Muhammad Khan, Jalil Khan, Shabbir Khan, Shaughta Khan, M Aslam Bhatti and Zahoor Ahmed Shah paid tribute to Nawaz Anjum's personality and artistic capabilities in the program.

On this occasion, singers Wazir Ali, Mana Mast, Komal Malik, Sadia, Shabana, Rameez, Mehwish Khan, Sana Khan and Ali Nadeem Shaukat received applause from the audience for their performances.

In his speech, Nawaz Anjum thanked the people of Rawalpindi and also expressed his grief over the death of renowned artist Masood Khawaja.

At the end of the ceremony, Provincial Minister for Culture Malik Taimur Masood Akbar, Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmad and Zahoor Ahmad Shah presented Nawaz Anjum with his portrait as a gift.

