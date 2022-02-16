Punjab Arts Council organizes divisional level Talent Hunt 2022 Competition

Divisional level competitions of Punjab Talent Hunt 2022 were held under the auspices of the Punjab Arts Council here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Divisional level competitions of Punjab Talent Hunt 2022 were held under the auspices of the Punjab Arts Council here on Wednesday.

Member Punjab Assembly Farah Agha was the special guest on the occasion.

The winners of district level competitions from Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal participated in the competitions.

Out of 18 positions in six competitions of Talent Hunt, included singing, painting, handicrafts, fiction, theatre and folk dance. Jhelum achieved seven positions, five by Chakwal and Rawalpindi and one position was obtained by Attock.

While addressing the awards ceremony, MPA Farah Agha said that the soil of Pothohar was very fertile, and artists belonging to this region would hopefully brighten the name of not only the Rawalpindi division but Pakistan. She said that talented human resources were the guarantor of the development of nations.

While speaking on the occasion, Naheed Manzoor said that new talent has emerged from Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Attock and Jhelum through talent hunt competitions and added that the Punjab talent hunt was an essential platform for the youth to prove themselves. Principal Government Graduate College Attock Professor Majid Bhatti said that the establishment of the Arts Council would promote culture and fine arts.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that the Talent Hunt aimed to highlight the hidden talents of the youth so that today's youth can use their abilities to compete with the world.

In music competitions, Tahir Ali Khan came first, Saghar Abbas came second, and Maria Kanwal came third. In the short story writing competition, Mohammad Mubashir Nawaz came first, Ramisha Arshad second, and Mohammad Faizan came third. In painting competitions, Syed Amna, Maria Zaman and Majida Shabbir got first, second and third positions. Raja Irfan's drama Alam Ka Khazana won the first position in the theatre competitions, while Relationship and Distance remained second. Umaid, the play of Sawira Zahid, won third position and was well received by the audience. Zahid Hussain came first, Asia Mir second, and Maryam Zulfiqar came third in the handicraft competitions. Jhuley Lal Group came first, Iftikhar Group second, and Shaukat Khan Group came third in the folk dance competitions. The winners of the divisional level competitions would represent the Rawalpindi division in the provincial level competitions in Lahore.