Punjab Arts Council Organizes Josh Literary Seminar

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Punjab Arts Council on Tuesday organized a Josh National Literary seminar to commemorate 40th anniversary of Josh Malihabadi in collaboration with Josh Adabi Foundation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Arts Council on Tuesday organized a Josh National Literary seminar to commemorate 40th anniversary of Josh Malihabadi in collaboration with Josh Adabi Foundation.

The literary reference was presided over by renowned poet Iftikhar Arif while Member of National Assembly Naurin Farooq Ibrahim Khan was the chief guest.

Naurin Farooq Ibrahim Khan said Josh's prose and poetry had no match, adding Josh had its unique place in urdu literature.

Iftikhar Arif said Josh's poetry was our literary heritage and revolutionary poetry of Josh gave new impetus to the independence movement.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Josh Literary Foundation, Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi, said Josh was the identity of Pakistani literature at the international level therefore, Josh's writings needed to be compiled at the official level. Farukh Jamal, the grandson of Josh Malihabadi, thanked the participants and shed light on Josh's private life. Prof. Dr Ehsan Akbar, Dr Ravish Nadeem and Dr Fatima Hassan also addressed the seminar.

The event was attended by a large number literary people.

