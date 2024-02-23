Punjab Arts Council (PAC) organized painting competition,2024

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2024 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Friday organized the first Punjab painting competition 2024 at the Government Post Graduate College Attock.

According to PAC spokesman, dozens of candidates from 16 to 35 years of age participated in the competition while the topics including early marriage, small family ,prosperous Pakistan, poverty in Pakistan, civilization and culture of Punjab and natural beauty of Pakistan were kept in the district-level painting competitions.

Sara Hafeez, Umm Salma and Saleha Tariq won the first, second and third positions respectively in the painting competitions.

Deputy Commissioner Attock, Rao Atif Raza was the chief guest of the prize distribution ceremony.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad, former Principal Government Post Graduate College Professor Majid Bhatti, Deputy Director Colleges were also present with him on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza said that civilization and culture were the mirror of a nation and the flowers of peace and security bloom in the society with the promotion of positive civilizational and cultural values.

“I congratulate the Punjab Arts Council for organizing painting competitions”, he said and added that painting competitions brought forward the creativity of the youth.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that painters presented their words with the help of colors, adding artists were considered to be the messengers of peace around the world.

He added that the PAC wanted to bring the hidden talent of the youth to the world through painting competitions.

At the end of the function, the chief guest also distributed checks and certificates of appreciation to the position holders.

