Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi Celebrates Youm-e-Tashakur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2025 | 10:20 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi has organized a dignified flag hoisting ceremony and a solidarity walk on the occasion of Youm-e-Tashakur to commemorate the historic victory of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in operation Marka-e-Haq .
Director Information, Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah, and Director Arts Council Sajjad Hussain jointly hoisted the national flag, and led the solidarity walk, joined by a large number of artists, students, civil society members, and the general public.
A wave of patriotism and unity swept through the participants, who chanted slogans in favor of Pakistan and paid tribute to the Armed Forces for their valor and commitment to national defense.
Syed Iftikhar Ali, in his address said that the Marka-e-Haq operation is a golden chapter in our military history, demonstrating unparalleled courage and faith.
"The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with our forces”, he said.
Director Arts Council, Sajjad Hussain, also expressed deep gratitude towards the Armed Forces. He emphasized the role of cultural institutions in preserving national identity and instilling patriotic values in the youth through arts and education.
Later, a solidarity walk was organized which began from the Punjab Arts Council and proceeded through double road, attracting widespread attention and participation.
National songs, banners, and flags were displayed, creating a festive and emotional atmosphere. Folk dance party was also accompanied with rally tuning national songs on musical instruments. Fateha was also offered for the martyred of Operation Marka-e-Haq.
The event concluded with special prayers for the prosperity, unity, and defense of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi celebrates Youm-e-Tashakur6 minutes ago
-
PAF’s spectacular flypast marks thanksgiving ceremony in Islamabad9 hours ago
-
PM, UK Foreign Secretary discuss bilateral, regional issues10 hours ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur observed in Belgium10 hours ago
-
Türkiye- Pakistan are iron clad brothers : Cemal Sangu11 hours ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur observed in Tanzania11 hours ago
-
4 died in accidents, drowning in Hyderabad, Jamshoro11 hours ago
-
PPP decides staging strong protest against corruption, lawlessness in KP11 hours ago
-
Rana urges opposition to play role for economic, country’s development11 hours ago
-
Tehreek-e-Jawaan leads victory march in Rawalpindi11 hours ago
-
Pakistan invincible, will respond forcefully to any aggression: Sarfraz Bugti11 hours ago
-
Special ceremony at martyrs' memorial celebrates Pakistani forces success in Operation Bunyan-um Mar ..11 hours ago