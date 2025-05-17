Open Menu

Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi Celebrates Youm-e-Tashakur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2025 | 10:20 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi has organized a dignified flag hoisting ceremony and a solidarity walk on the occasion of Youm-e-Tashakur to commemorate the historic victory of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in operation Marka-e-Haq .

Director Information, Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah, and Director Arts Council Sajjad Hussain jointly hoisted the national flag, and led the solidarity walk, joined by a large number of artists, students, civil society members, and the general public.

A wave of patriotism and unity swept through the participants, who chanted slogans in favor of Pakistan and paid tribute to the Armed Forces for their valor and commitment to national defense.

Syed Iftikhar Ali, in his address said that the Marka-e-Haq operation is a golden chapter in our military history, demonstrating unparalleled courage and faith.

"The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with our forces”, he said.

Director Arts Council, Sajjad Hussain, also expressed deep gratitude towards the Armed Forces. He emphasized the role of cultural institutions in preserving national identity and instilling patriotic values in the youth through arts and education.

Later, a solidarity walk was organized which began from the Punjab Arts Council and proceeded through double road, attracting widespread attention and participation.

National songs, banners, and flags were displayed, creating a festive and emotional atmosphere. Folk dance party was also accompanied with rally tuning national songs on musical instruments. Fateha was also offered for the martyred of Operation Marka-e-Haq.

The event concluded with special prayers for the prosperity, unity, and defense of Pakistan.

