Punjab Arts Council Stages Drama

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2023 | 05:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha division presented a stage drama, 'Shish! Sab So Rahe Hain' as part of the 14th August Independence Day celebrations, here on Thursday.

The script of the drama was written by Shahid Nazir Khan (the late) and directed by Qasim Ali, with assistant direction by Muhammad Arshad Khokhar.

The drama featured actors Arshad Shaheen, Komal Raja, Shahzad Wasif, and senior actor Qasim Ali.

Children, women, and citizens attended in large numbers and appreciated the efforts of the Arts Council, expressing great liking for the actor's performance.

Arts Council Director Muhammad Abrar Alam was also present and he thanked the audience and praised the actors' performance.

