Punjab Arts Council To Celebrate Punjab Culture Day On March 14

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2022 | 06:37 PM

Punjab Arts Council to celebrate Punjab Culture Day on March 14

Punjab Culture Day would be celebrated on March 14 under the auspices of the Punjab Arts Council(PAC).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Culture Day would be celebrated on March 14 under the auspices of the Punjab Arts Council(PAC).

Director-General PAC Saman Rai said that Punjab Arts Council would celebrate Culture Day befittingly throughout the province.

She informed that cultural festivals, folk dances, food stalls, and Punjabi mushairas would be organized at provincial, district, and tehsil levels.

Saman said that the culture of Punjab would be made known to the world as the colors of many cultures were prominent in the land of five rivers, among which Punjabi, Potohari, Seraiki and Balochi cultures have a significant place.

