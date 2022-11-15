UrduPoint.com

Punjab Arts Council To Feature Painting Contest To Pay Tribute To Quaid-i-Azam

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Arts Council Multan will feature a painting competition under title of "Quaid Ka Pakistan" to pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Students, both male and female, up to 25 years old and general public will be eligible to participate in the contest.

Punjab Arts Council Multan will award cash prizes to candidates who will secure first, second and third positions. The last day for registration to join the contest is November 25. The intending candidates can contact Assistant Director Zahid Iqbal (0300-7321333) for registration. The exact date of the contest will be shared later, said Zahid Iqbal.

