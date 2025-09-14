Punjab Assembly 31st Session Tomorrow To Discuss Law, Order, Price Control
Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2025 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The agenda for the 31st session of the Punjab Assembly, scheduled for Monday, September 15 at 2:00 pm, has been released. The session will be chaired by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan.
According to the agenda, the school education Department will respond to questions raised by members, while attention notices and five adjournment motions will also be taken up.
A general debate on the law and order situation across Punjab will be a key highlight of the proceedings. The agenda also includes a general debate on price control, allowing members to raise pressing issues concerning governance and public welfare.
The session has been convened by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan on the requisition of the opposition.
