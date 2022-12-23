Punjab Assembly adopts four bills on a politically charged day

The Punjab Assembly adopted four bills including the Punjab Holy Quran Printing and Recording (Amendment) Bill 2022, Khatamun Nabiyeen University Lahore Bill 2022, Gujrat University (Amendment) Bill 2022 and Public Sector University (Amendment) Bill 2022 during the session, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab Assembly adopted four bills including the Punjab Holy Quran Printing and Recording (Amendment) Bill 2022, Khatamun Nabiyeen University Lahore Bill 2022, Gujrat University (Amendment) Bill 2022 and Public Sector University (Amendment) Bill 2022 during the session, here on Friday.

Earlier, the Punjab Assembly session started with Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan in the chair.

The treasury MPA Mian Shafi Muhammad tabled all the bills while the Punjab Holy Quran Printing and Recording (Amendment) Bill 2022, and Khatamun Nabiyeen University Lahore Bill 2022 were adopted unanimously by the house.

The Speaker said that the treasury and the opposition have played their due role in the adoption of the two bills, adding that may Allah Almighty be pleased with all the members who made their passage possible.

The Chair hailed the role of Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the adoption of the bills.

A woman MPA tabled the Lahore University Biological and Allied Sciences Bill 2022 in the house which the Speaker referred to a committee.

MPA Muhammad Aslam Iqbal tabled a resolution against act of Governor Punjab of denotifying Chief Minsiter Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for not obtaining Vote of Confidence within the stipulated date and time.

The resolution said the house affirms that supremacy lies with God and masses are the fountainhead of power. The resolution condemned the efforts to derail majority government in Punjab, adding the the majority government was being weakened by buying conscience of the elected members.

It said the governor Punjab exceeded his powers in denotifying the cabinet and Chief Minsiter Punjab on 22 December.

The resolution said the house endorses the ruling of Speaker Punjab Assembly and reposes full confidence in Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

The opposition and the treasury benchers were up in arms against each other and the house turned into a pandemonium as the legislators chanted slogans against each other. The opposition staged a walk-out from the house.

MPA Raja Muhammad Basharat moved a privilege motion against the governor's act of denotifying the Chief Minister and the cabinet. The Chair sought report on the Privilege motion from Special Committee No. 8 in Two months time.

On completion of day's agenda, the speaker adjourned the session till December 26 (Monday) at 2 pm.