The Punjab Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution condemning the statement of US President Joe Biden against Pakistan's nuclear weapons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution condemning the statement of US President Joe Biden against Pakistan's nuclear weapons.

The resolution, presented in the House by Provincial Minister Ali Afzal Sahi, reads: "Pakistan is among seven big atmoic powers in the world.

Country's nuke system is the safest one. The House considers the statement of American President as an attack on the sovereignty of the country."The House demanded an apology from the American government over the statement of President Biden.