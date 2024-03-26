Punjab Assembly appointments: Court reserves verdict on bail petition of Parvez Elahi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) An anti-corruption court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the bail petition of former chief minister Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, in a case involving illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly.

Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta of the Anti-Corruption Court reserved the verdict after the completion of arguments by the prosecution, while the petitioner's counsel had already concluded his arguments during the previous hearing.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab registered the case, accusing Parvez Elahi of unlawful appointments and kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied positions while individuals who had not taken exams were appointed. The ACE claimed that Parvez Elahi, then-chief minister, misused his authority by influencing appointments after receiving bribes.