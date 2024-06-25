Punjab Assembly Approves 41 Demands For Grant
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2024 | 11:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Punjab Assembly's budget session approved 41 demands for grants worth Rs 3,986 billion here on Tuesday while, 15 cut motions of the opposition benches were rejected with majority members.
The session approved these grants under the following heads:
Opium Rs 21.138 million, Land Revenue Rs 9.526 billion, Forests Rs 6.288 billion, Registration Rs 167.219 million, Motor vehicle law expense Rs 1.390 billion, other taxes and duties Rs 1.455 billion, General Administration Rs. 83.421 billion, Justice System Rs. 37.155 billion, Jails and Convict Settlements Rs. 19.759 billion, Museums Rs. 426.006 million, Public Health Rs. 13.928 billion, Fisheries Rs. 1.589 billion, Veterinary Services Rs. 20.164 billion, Cooperative Societies Rs.
2.251 billion, Industries. Rs. 14.056 billion, Miscellaneous Departments Rs. 22.318 billion, Civil Works Rs. 21.741 billion, Communications Rs. 31.891 billion, Housing and Physical Planning Rs. 5.856 billion, Relief Rs. 19.299 billion, Pensions Rs. 451.40 billion, Stationery and Printing Rs. 358.785 million, Subsidies Rs. 72.913 billion, Miscellaneous Rs. 1.455 trillion, Civil Defense Rs.1.209 billion, Official Trade of Grain and Sugar Rs. 39.357 billion, Loans for Government Employees Rs 1,000; Municipalities and Autonomous Bodies Rs. 82.952 billion, Investments Rs. 316.471 billion, Development Rs. 510.872 billion, Irrigation Construction Rs. 26.542 billion, Government Buildings Rs. 121.578 billion; and Rs. 1,000 for Loans for Municipalities and Autonomous Bodies.
