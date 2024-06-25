Open Menu

Punjab Assembly Approves 41 Demands For Grant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Punjab Assembly approves 41 demands for grant

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Punjab Assembly's budget session approved 41 demands for grants worth Rs 3,986 billion here on Tuesday while, 15 cut motions of the opposition benches were rejected with majority members.

The session approved these grants under the following heads:

Opium Rs 21.138 million, Land Revenue Rs 9.526 billion, Forests Rs 6.288 billion, Registration Rs 167.219 million, Motor vehicle law expense Rs 1.390 billion, other taxes and duties Rs 1.455 billion, General Administration Rs. 83.421 billion, Justice System Rs. 37.155 billion, Jails and Convict Settlements Rs. 19.759 billion, Museums Rs. 426.006 million, Public Health Rs. 13.928 billion, Fisheries Rs. 1.589 billion, Veterinary Services Rs. 20.164 billion, Cooperative Societies Rs.

2.251 billion, Industries. Rs. 14.056 billion, Miscellaneous Departments Rs. 22.318 billion, Civil Works Rs. 21.741 billion, Communications Rs. 31.891 billion, Housing and Physical Planning Rs. 5.856 billion, Relief Rs. 19.299 billion, Pensions Rs. 451.40 billion, Stationery and Printing Rs. 358.785 million, Subsidies Rs. 72.913 billion, Miscellaneous Rs. 1.455 trillion, Civil Defense Rs.1.209 billion, Official Trade of Grain and Sugar Rs. 39.357 billion, Loans for Government Employees Rs 1,000; Municipalities and Autonomous Bodies Rs. 82.952 billion, Investments Rs. 316.471 billion, Development Rs. 510.872 billion, Irrigation Construction Rs. 26.542 billion, Government Buildings Rs. 121.578 billion; and Rs. 1,000 for Loans for Municipalities and Autonomous Bodies.

Related Topics

Budget Vehicle Government Billion Million Punjab Assembly Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in ..

Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict

2 hours ago
 Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in he ..

Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave

2 hours ago
 Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rul ..

Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed

5 hours ago
 PM announces duty-free solar panels for general pu ..

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public

6 hours ago
 Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 Wo ..

Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

7 hours ago
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

7 hours ago
 Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

8 hours ago
 TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

10 hours ago
 A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

11 hours ago
 Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

12 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan