UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Assembly Approves 43 Demands For Grants

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 11:31 PM

Punjab Assembly approves 43 demands for grants

Punjab Assembly on Tuesday approved 43 demands for grants by majority of votes, whereas all the opposition's cut motions were rejected

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Assembly on Tuesday approved 43 demands for grants by majority of votes, whereas all the opposition's cut motions were rejected.

The Punjab Assembly (PA)'s current debate session on Budget 2019-20 held with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.

The PA approved demand for grant for agriculture of Rs 18.94 billion, whereas the demand for grant of Rs 550 million for expenses of Motor Vehicle Laws sector was also approved with majority of votes.

The PA would approve Finance Bill on June 26 (Tomorrow) after which discussions would be held on supplementary budget.

Addressing the session, Punjab Agriculture Minister Nauman Langrial said the government under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had put the agriculture sector on right direction, adding the agriculture policy would help the small farmers increase their production.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was taking effective measures to facilitate the farmers, adding t was first time that crop insurance initiative was taken for welfare of farmers. About 250,000 farmers had availed interest free loans, he maintained.

The minister said the issue of water shortage would be resolved so that more production targets could be achieved, adding the present government would establish modern market in Lakhoder.

The previous governments had not paid any attention to research and development but the PTI government would promote cooperative farming through latest research and development, he added.

Later, Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi adjourned the session until Tuesday (tomorrow) at 3:00 pm.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Punjab Water Budget Agriculture Vehicle June Market All Government Billion Million Punjab Assembly Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Italy beat China to reach Women's World Cup quarte ..

29 seconds ago

US Sanctions on Iran's Supreme Leader Futile, Insu ..

31 seconds ago

Bombardier sells regional jet division to Mitsubis ..

32 seconds ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari vows launching mass contact ..

35 seconds ago

Death Toll in Libya Clashes Exceeds 730 - UN Healt ..

16 minutes ago

German Foreign Minister Welcomes Russian Delegatio ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.