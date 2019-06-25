Punjab Assembly approves 43 demands for grants

Punjab Assembly on Tuesday approved 43 demands for grants by majority of votes, whereas all the opposition's cut motions were rejected

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) : Punjab Assembly on Tuesday approved 43 demands for grants by majority of votes, whereas all the opposition 's cut motions were rejected.

The Punjab Assembly (PA)'s current debate session on Budget 2019-20 held with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.

The PA approved demand for grant for agriculture of Rs 18.94 billion, whereas the demand for grant of Rs 550 million for expenses of Motor Vehicle Laws sector was also approved with majority of votes.

The PA would approve Finance Bill on June 26 (Tomorrow) after which discussions would be held on supplementary budget.

Addressing the session, Punjab Agriculture Minister Nauman Langrial said the government under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had put the agriculture sector on right direction, adding the agriculture policy would help the small farmers increase their production.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was taking effective measures to facilitate the farmers, adding t was first time that crop insurance initiative was taken for welfare of farmers. About 250,000 farmers had availed interest free loans, he maintained.

The minister said the issue of water shortage would be resolved so that more production targets could be achieved, adding the present government would establish modern market in Lakhoder.

The previous governments had not paid any attention to research and development but the PTI government would promote cooperative farming through latest research and development, he added.

Later, Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi adjourned the session until Tuesday (tomorrow) at 3:00 pm.