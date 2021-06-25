Punjab Assembly approves budget for FY2021-22

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab Assembly approved Rs 26.53 trillion annual budget for the fiscal year (FY) 2021-22 during its session, here on Friday.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi chaired the session while leader of the House, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, was present during the passage of finance bill and approval of the budget.

Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht presented the finance bill in the House which was duly approved while the House also allowed the tax relief and exemptions given to the public during the coronavirus pandemic by the government.

Earlier, the Punjab Assembly session started 2 hours behind its scheduled time of 2 p.m.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat meanwhile laid the Ghazi National Institute of Engineering and Sciences Bill 2021 before the House.

Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, on completion of day's agenda, adjourned the session till Monday, June 28.