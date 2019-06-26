UrduPoint.com
Punjab Assembly Approves Finance Bill

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 07:55 PM

Punjab Assembly approves finance bill

Punjab Assembly on Wednesday approved Finance Bill 2019-20 with a majority vote to complete the budget process

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Assembly on Wednesday approved Finance Bill 2019-20 with a majority vote to complete the budget process.

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht presented the Finance bill.

The PA session on Budget 2019-20 started one hour and 15 minutes behind its scheduled time with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was also present in the Assembly.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat presented Punjab Social Security Amendment Ordinance 2019 which was approved.

The House also approved the extension in Zakat & Ushr Amendment Ordinance.

The PA also gave approval of three months extension to Punjab Land Revenue Amendment Ordinance.

Punjab Law Minister also presented Punjab Water Bill which was postponed.

During the session, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Uzma Kardar submitted a resolution to impose a ban on using word 'Selected' for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

After the completion of agenda, Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi adjourned the session till Thursday (tomorrow) by 3:00 pm.

