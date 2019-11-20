UrduPoint.com
Punjab Assembly Approves Nine Bills

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 09:37 PM

Punjab Assembly approves nine bills

The Punjab Assembly (PA) on Wednesday approved nine bills, including the Rawalpindi Women University 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab Assembly (PA) on Wednesday approved nine bills, including the Rawalpindi Women University 2019.

The bills include: Social Security for Provincial Employees, Water Bill Punjab 2019, Regularization of Services Punjab, Workers Welfare Fund Punjab, Aab Pak Authority Bill and others.

The Local Government Punjab (Amendment) Ordinance was also introduced, whereas, the annual report of post elections 2018 was also presented in the house.

The session started with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.

Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentry Affairs Raja Basharat said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over medical facilities in the Services hospital.

He asserted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was providing the same medical facilities to the common man.

The minister said the PML-N had ruled in the province for the last 10 years but it did not ensure medical facilities for people, adding that the Trauma Center remained non-functional after the passage of ten years.

The government and opposition benches agreed upon increasing the number of telephone booths in the Camp Jail as there were only 20 booths and due to which the inmates have to face difficulties.

Through their respective production orders, Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif and MPA Khawaja Salman Rafique also participated in the session.

Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz Shrif said that everyone should learn to respect humanity, adding that no one should critise health situation of any body.

Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi directed Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat to listen issues of employees of the Punjab Land Record Authority, protesting for their demands.

Later, Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, on completion of agenda, adjourned the session till Thursday (tomorrow) at 3:00pm.

