Punjab Assembly Approves 'Saza Dahi Bill-2019'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 01:10 AM

Punjab Assembly approves 'Saza Dahi Bill-2019'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) ::The Punjab government Wednesday presented eight audit reports in Punjab Assembly, whereas the assembly also approved a bill during the current session.

The Punjab government presented "Saza Dahi Bill-2019" which was approved by the Punjab Assembly.

The government also presented eight audit reports including Revenue Receipt 2018-19, District education Authority 2018-19 of 19 districts, Health Authority 2018-19 of 19 districts, six Municipal Corporation 2018-19 of Metropolitan Corporation, 12 District Council 2018-19, Audit report of the construction of Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology 2016-17, Construction of Commercial-cum car Parking Plaza 2016-17 and Public Sector Enterprises 2018-19 which were sent to Public Accounts Committee-II by the speaker.

The Punjab Assembly session started with Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mizary in the chair.

Punjab Minister for Schools Education Dr Muraad Raas while responding to a question said 31,000 posts for Cat-IV were vacant.

He said the government had directed to all private sector schools to get them registered within two weeks, adding in case of non compliance of the instructions, strict action would be taken against them as per rules.

He informed the Assembly that all the vacant posts of the heads of schools would be filled till March next.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Minsiter Health, while responding to a question raised by MPA Uzma Bukhari regarding health condition of folk singer Shoukat Ali, said he was under treatment and Punjab government was bearing all the expenses incurred on his treatment.

She told the Assembly that Shaukat Ali upon improvement in his health condition was shifted to home, adding the government was fulfilling its responsibility.

On the completion of day's agenda, the deputy speaker adjourned the session till (Thursday) 03.00pm.

