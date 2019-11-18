UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Assembly Approves Three Bills

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 10:29 PM

Punjab Assembly approves three bills

The Punjab Assembly (PA) on Monday approved three bills and extended five ordinances for 90 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab Assembly (PA) on Monday approved three bills and extended five ordinances for 90 days.

The Punjab government presented three bills including Punjab Land Revenue 2019 (Amendment), Zakat & Ushr 2019 (Amendment) and Madaris and Schools 2019 bill which were approved, whereas the government also got extension of 90 days for five ordinance.

The Punjab Assembly session started one hour and 37 minutes behind its schedule time with Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari in the chair.

During the session, Punjab Minister for Law & Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat said the Punjab government had presented ordinances according to Law, adding that no single ordinance was presented against rules and law.

He said that local government bill was approved as per law, adding, the Punjab government would ensure local body election as per the law.

Later, the session was adjourned till Tuesday (Nov 19).

Related Topics

Election Government Of Punjab Punjab 2019 Government Punjab Assembly Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner for controlling prices of diff ..

56 seconds ago

Tajapaksa thanks Prime Minister Imran, people of P ..

57 seconds ago

Russian Citizen Shot on US Border Did Not Ask for ..

59 seconds ago

Old Zakariyain reunion held

1 minute ago

COAS reaches Tehran on official visit, meets COS I ..

7 minutes ago

Electioneering in full swing for bye-election of A ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.