Punjab Assembly approves three bills

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab Assembly (PA) on Monday approved three bills and extended five ordinances for 90 days.

The Punjab government presented three bills including Punjab Land Revenue 2019 (Amendment), Zakat & Ushr 2019 (Amendment) and Madaris and Schools 2019 bill which were approved, whereas the government also got extension of 90 days for five ordinance.

The Punjab Assembly session started one hour and 37 minutes behind its schedule time with Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari in the chair.

During the session, Punjab Minister for Law & Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat said the Punjab government had presented ordinances according to Law, adding that no single ordinance was presented against rules and law.

He said that local government bill was approved as per law, adding, the Punjab government would ensure local body election as per the law.

Later, the session was adjourned till Tuesday (Nov 19).