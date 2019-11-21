UrduPoint.com
Punjab Assembly Approves Three Bills Of Labour & Human Resources Deptt: Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 10:46 PM

Punjab Assembly approves three bills of Labour & Human Resources deptt: Minister

Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan on Thursday said that approval of three bills by Punjab Assembly was a result of hard work and dedicated efforts of the whole department

In a statement, the minister said that it was a historic day for Labour & Human Resource Department.

He maintained that Punjab Assembly had approved three bills including Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions Amendment Bill, Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Bill and Punjab Minimum Wages Bill, adding that Workers Profit Participation Bill had also been sent to standing committee for approval.

The minister added that many problems of officials had been resolved after the approval of Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions Amendment Bill.

He said that with the approval of Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Bill the dependence of Federal government for adopting welfare measures for workers had ended for good, adding that with the approval of Punjab Minimum Wages Bill the wages of labourers allocated for them had increased manifold.

Ansar Majeed further said that Labour & Human Resource Department had done historic legislation for protecting the rights of labourers and uplifting of their standard of life. "All officers are performing invaluable services for ensuring welfare of labourers", he commended.

Ansar Majeed also paid tributes and commended the efforts of Provincial Secretary Labour Sarah Aslam and Commissioner PESSI Saqib Manan for playing fundamental role for the preparation up to approval of these three bills.

