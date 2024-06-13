Punjab Assembly Budget 2024-25 Session Begins
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab Assembly's budget session for financial year 2024-25 commenced at 3:40p.m. on Thursday, with Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan in the chair. The session, initially scheduled for 2:00 p.m., experienced a delay of 1 hour and 37 minutes.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was in attendance, as Punjab's Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman started delivering the budget speech for the fiscal year. This budget is expected to highlight the government's financial strategies and priorities, including sectoral allocations and initiatives aimed at boosting economic growth and development across the province.
