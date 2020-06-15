Punjab Assembly budget session begins

Punjab Assembly session to present annual budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 began at a local hotel on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Assembly session to present annual budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 began at a local hotel on Monday.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is chairing the session which resumed after a two-day break.

The PA session started 2 hours behind its scheduled time of 2:00 p.m.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Leader of the house, is present during the budget session.

Finance Minister Punjab Hashim Jawan Bakht will lay down the annual budget before the august house.

It is a historic budget, like the Punjab Assembly session whichtook place outside the assembly chambers in its entire history,which will be presented outside assembly chambers.