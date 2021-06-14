UrduPoint.com
Punjab Assembly Budget Session Begins In New Building

Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Punjab Assembly budget session begins in new building

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab Assembly started its budget session with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair here in the new building at 4:40pm, with two hours and 40 minutes behind the schedule.

Soon after the speaker, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, provincial ministers and all other members of the Punjab Assembly took their seats, and the session formally started with recitation from the holy Quran and Naat-e-Rasool (PBUH).

After that, the house offered collective 'Dua'.

The speaker welcomed all the members to the new building and said that construction work on the new building was started during his earlier tenure as the Punjab chief minister.

Later on, Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht started the budget speech to present the third budget of the PTI-led coalition government for financial year 2021-22.

