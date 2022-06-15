Punjab Assembly budget session starts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Assembly of Punjab started its budget session with Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari in the chair, here at Aiwan-e-Iqbal at 4:15pm, with almost one hour and 15 minutes delay against its scheduled time of 3:00 pm.

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, provincial ministers and members of treasury benches attended the session.

The session formally started with recitation from the holy Quran and Naat-e-Rasool.

Later on, Provincial Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari started the budget speech to present the first budget of the present government for financial year 2022-23.