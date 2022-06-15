UrduPoint.com

Punjab Assembly Budget Session Starts

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Punjab Assembly budget session starts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Assembly of Punjab started its budget session with Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari in the chair, here at Aiwan-e-Iqbal at 4:15pm, with almost one hour and 15 minutes delay against its scheduled time of 3:00 pm.

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, provincial ministers and members of treasury benches attended the session.

The session formally started with recitation from the holy Quran and Naat-e-Rasool.

Later on, Provincial Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari started the budget speech to present the first budget of the present government for financial year 2022-23.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Punjab Budget Provincial Assembly From Government

Recent Stories

NA continues discussion on budget for next fiscal ..

NA continues discussion on budget for next fiscal year

4 minutes ago
 Rupee touches historic low of Rs206.46 against US ..

Rupee touches historic low of Rs206.46 against US dollar

9 minutes ago
 Mehran Mumtaz wants to fulfill his late father's d ..

Mehran Mumtaz wants to fulfill his late father's dream

1 hour ago
 Imam, Rizwan join Babar Azam at top of ICC ODI and ..

Imam, Rizwan join Babar Azam at top of ICC ODI and T20 rankings

2 hours ago
 Umar Akmal claims Mickey Arthur and Waqar Younis h ..

Umar Akmal claims Mickey Arthur and Waqar Younis halted his cricket career

2 hours ago
 Sherry Rehman calls for collective effort to mitig ..

Sherry Rehman calls for collective effort to mitigate effects of climate change

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.