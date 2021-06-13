Punjab Assembly budget session tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The 33rd session of the 17th Punjab Assembly is scheduled to be held at the newly-built assembly chamber on June 14 (Monday) at 2 p.m. Budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 will be presented during the session.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is expected to chair the budget session while Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht will present budget.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said for the first time there will be a major increase in development funds besides record funds for social sector will be allocated. He said health insurance of the whole population in the province will be ensured by December 2021.

The minister said the budget will be friendly for business community as well as people, adding that special package for industrialists will be announced. He said the upcoming budget will ensure economic growth, South Punjab will be given resources according to its population.

He said the Punjab's budget will have good news for farmers, labourers and government employees besides the budget has included programs in all backward districts including that of South Punjab according to the needs of the people.

"It will include training and business opportunities for the youth, housing schemes for the underprivileged and homeless and mega projects of clean drinking water and commercial infrastructure for Lahore", the statement said.

He said excellent communication projects will boost economic activities and ease mobility in the province. He said the coming budget will ensure economic progress with record allocation of funds for development projects.

"Provision of missing facilities in tehsil and district hospitals, mother and child healthcare hospitals and a cardiac hospital for children will be announced in the budget. The Punjab government is ensuring the establishment of at least one university in every district of Punjab. In this context, funds have been allocated in the budget for building universities in different districts. Up-gradation of Primary schools in Punjab up-to elementary level will encourage middle level education among children in backward areas.

The budget will allocate funds for upgrading schools. In the budget, funds for the development of the social sector will be increased. The budget will ensure a significant increase in employment opportunities for laborers", the statement said.