Open Menu

Punjab Assembly Completes First Parliamentary Year, Approves 25 Bills

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Punjab Assembly completes first parliamentary year, approves 25 bills

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The performance report of the Punjab Assembly was released on the completion of first parliamentary year.

According to the PA Secretariat sources, 21 sessions of the Punjab Assembly were held till February 23, and a total of 106 days of sitting were held, while 35 bills were presented in the first parliamentary year, out of which 25 were passed.

In the first parliamentary year, 18 notices of private bills were received, in which 8 were admitted, 7 were referred to committees, while 3 bills were passed, they informed.

They further informed APP that in total, 86 notices of privilege motions were received, 86 were admitted, while 46 were referred to committees. Likewise, 679 notices of adjournment motions were received, 288 were admitted, while 287 were disposed of.

In the first parliamentary year, the Punjab Assembly received 327 resolutions, of which 124 were admitted and 38 were passed, the added.

Recent Stories

NPC holds polling to elect new governing body

NPC holds polling to elect new governing body

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan to win war on terror: Ahsan

Pakistan to win war on terror: Ahsan

14 minutes ago
 Major search underway off Cyprus after migrant boa ..

Major search underway off Cyprus after migrant boat capsizes

14 minutes ago
 Sudan army makes gains as battle for Khartoum inte ..

Sudan army makes gains as battle for Khartoum intensifies

14 minutes ago
 RSF shelling kills six as Sudan army inches closer ..

RSF shelling kills six as Sudan army inches closer to retaking Khartoum

21 minutes ago
 China stimulus hopes help stock markets rise

China stimulus hopes help stock markets rise

20 minutes ago
UN chief to meet rival Cyprus leaders

UN chief to meet rival Cyprus leaders

23 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt opens doors to employment abroad ..

Balochistan govt opens doors to employment abroad for youth

23 minutes ago
 EU sanctions Rwandan commanders over M23 in DR Con ..

EU sanctions Rwandan commanders over M23 in DR Congo

23 minutes ago
 Security forces kill three Khawarij in IBO: ISPR

Security forces kill three Khawarij in IBO: ISPR

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s trade deficit declines in FY24: Feder ..

Pakistan’s trade deficit declines in FY24: Federal Minister for Commerce Jam K ..

22 minutes ago
 President appreciates security forces for operatio ..

President appreciates security forces for operation against Khawarij in Khyber

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan