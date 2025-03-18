Punjab Assembly completes first parliamentary year, approves 25 bills

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The performance report of the Punjab Assembly was released on the completion of first parliamentary year.

According to the PA Secretariat sources, 21 sessions of the Punjab Assembly were held till February 23, and a total of 106 days of sitting were held, while 35 bills were presented in the first parliamentary year, out of which 25 were passed.

In the first parliamentary year, 18 notices of private bills were received, in which 8 were admitted, 7 were referred to committees, while 3 bills were passed, they informed.

They further informed APP that in total, 86 notices of privilege motions were received, 86 were admitted, while 46 were referred to committees. Likewise, 679 notices of adjournment motions were received, 288 were admitted, while 287 were disposed of.

In the first parliamentary year, the Punjab Assembly received 327 resolutions, of which 124 were admitted and 38 were passed, the added.