Punjab Assembly Dissolved As Governor Refused To Sign Summary
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 14, 2023 | 10:40 PM
Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman says Dissolution of assembly will damage the Constitution which clearly provides a way forward.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2023) The Punjab Assembly has been dissolved as Punjab GovernorBaligh Ur Rehman refused to sign on the summary sent for dissolving the legislative assembly, the sources claim.
The sources cited governor as saying, "I have decided not to become part of the process leading to the dissolution of Punjab Assembly.
I would rather let the Constitution and law take its own course,".
He was also quoted as saying, "Dissolutin of assembly will damage the Constitution which clearly provides a way forward,".
The development took place after Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi forwarded the summary of dissolution on Thursday, and the assembly under the Constitution dissolves within 48 hours regardless of the governor's decision.
The Punjab Governor who belongs to PML-Ndecided to let the constitution prevail and did not dissolve the assembly.