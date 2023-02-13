Punjab Assembly elections, ECP to consult with Governor on polling date

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday constituted a committee to meet Punjab Governor on Tuesday to consult polling date of Punjab Assembly elections in the light of Lahore High Court verdict

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday constituted a committee to meet Punjab Governor on Tuesday to consult polling date of Punjab Assembly elections in the light of Lahore High Court verdict.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, decided to seek time from Punjab Governor to meet the committee on Tuesday for devising a future strategy regarding holding of provincial assembly elections.

The committee headed by the Secretary ECP and comprising the Special Secretary and Director General Law will brief the Commission about the outcome of the meeting with the Governor.

The meeting was attended by members of the Commission, Secretary ECP and senior officers of the Commission.