Punjab Assembly Extends Validity Period Of Four Ordinances

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 11:39 PM

Punjab Assembly extends validity period of four ordinances

The Punjab Assembly on Thursday extended the period of validity for Punjab Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Ordinance 2019, The Punjab Local Government Amendment Ordinance 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab Assembly on Thursday extended the period of validity for Punjab Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Ordinance 2019, The Punjab Local Government Amendment Ordinance 2019, The Punjab Village Panchayats & Neighbourhood Councils (Amendment) Ordinance 2019 and the Punjab Local Government (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2019.

The Punjab Assembly session started one hour thirty minutes behind its scheduled time with Panel of Chairman Mian Shafi Muhammad in the chair.

The audit reports on the Accounts of Revenue Receipts of Government of the Punjab for the audit year 2017-18, Audit Report on the Accounts of Public Sector Companies government of the Punjab for the audit year 2017-18, Audit Report on the Accounts of Disaster Management Organisations Punjab for the audit year 2017-18 and Audit Report on the Accounts of C&W, HUD&PHE, Irrigation, LG&CD departments and Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab for the year 2018-19 were also presented in the house which were handed over to Public Accounts Committee II.

During question and answer session Parliamentary Secretary for Communication and Works Department Sardar Shahab-ud-din gave answers to questions related to the department.

Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja while commenting on the incidents related to child abuse said the government was working in this regard.

MPA Sheikh Allauddin said that legislation in this regard was needed.

On the arrival of the Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz in the house slogans were raised by the opposition members.

Later, on the completion of the today's agenda the session was adjourned till tomorrow (Friday) 9:00 am.

