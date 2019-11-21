Punjab Assembly makes record legislation in single day: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Assembly approved 9 draft laws in a single day.

Provincial Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on the occasion said that despite inappropriate attitude of the opposition, the government has passed several laws for the welfare of people.

He said the government's successful strategy had enabled to pass Social Security for Provincial Employees Bill, Water Bill Punjab 2019, Termination and Closure of Hospitals and Dispensaries Facilities Bill, Punjab Aab-i-Pak Authority Bill, the Minimum wages of Punjab Bill and Rawalpindi Women's University bill.

"The draft laws was smoothly approved by the House. Annual report has also been submitted in the House," he added.

The law minister said the opposition should consider the well-being of its voters rather than personal interests and support the government in the legislation.