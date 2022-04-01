UrduPoint.com

Punjab Assembly Meets On April 2 To Elect New Leader Of The House

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Punjab Assembly meets on April 2 to elect new Leader of the House

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has summoned session of the Punjab Assembly at the assembly chambers on Saturday, April 2 at 11a.m

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has summoned session of the Punjab Assembly at the assembly chambers on Saturday, April 2 at 11a.m.

The session has been convened to elect the new Leader of the House under the powers, conferred on the Governor Punjab under Article 109 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The Punjab Assembly will elect the new chief minister under Article 130 of the Constitution. The seat fell vacant after Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar tendered his resignation.

According to the gazette notification by the PA secretariat on Wednesday, it will be the 40th session of the 17th Assembly. The session is expected to be chaired by Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Chief Minister Governor Punjab April Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

US, S.Korean Special Envoys for N.Korea to Meet in ..

US, S.Korean Special Envoys for N.Korea to Meet in Washington Next Week - Seoul

36 seconds ago
 Israeli Health Minister to Visit Ukraine on Monday ..

Israeli Health Minister to Visit Ukraine on Monday - Reports

38 seconds ago
 IMF Reaches Staff-Level Agreement on $289Mln Stand ..

IMF Reaches Staff-Level Agreement on $289Mln Stand-By Arrangement for Georgia

39 seconds ago
 Recent exchange of delegations between Pakistan, M ..

Recent exchange of delegations between Pakistan, Malaysia enhanced bilateral rel ..

41 seconds ago
 Lavrov Says Gas Payment Scheme Proposed by Russia ..

Lavrov Says Gas Payment Scheme Proposed by Russia to West 'Honest'

43 seconds ago
 US Energy Envoy Says Oil Market Short of 2Mln Barr ..

US Energy Envoy Says Oil Market Short of 2Mln Barrels Daily From Disrupted Russi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.