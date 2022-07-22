Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of house

(@Abdulla99267510)

Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari will chair the session.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 22nd, 2022) Punjab Assembly’s session will be held in Assembly Chambers at four in the evening at Lahore today (Friday).

During the session, a runoff election will be held for the slot of Punjab Chief Minister between Hamza Shahbaz Sharif and Ch. Parvez Elahi.

The law enforcement agencies have made fool proof arrangements in and outside the Punjab Assembly for the smooth holding of runoff election.

