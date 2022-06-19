Punjab Assembly opens budget discussion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Assembly session started general discussion on annual budget for financial year 2022-23 here at Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Saturday.

The session started under the chairmanship of Panel of Chairman Khalil Tahir Sindhu with a delay of one hour and 30 minutes instead of the scheduled time.

The chairman also adjourned the session for 15 minutes waiting for the Leader of the Opposition Sabtin Khan to start the discussion on the budget.

After the recitation of Holy Quran and Naat Rasool (SAW), the panel of chairman called on the Leader of the Opposition Sabtin Khan to start discussion on the budget but he was not present in the house.

According to the panel of chairman, the Leader of the Opposition Sabtin Khan had said that he would come to the session, maybe he was on his way so the meeting was adjourned for fifteen minutes.

It is learned that Sabtin Khan, Leader of the Opposition, was formally invited by the government to start discussion on the budget. After the break, the budget session resumed but Sabtin Khan did not reach Aiwan-e-Iqbal.

The panel of chairman said that we want the Leader of the Opposition Sabtin Khan to come and talk about the budget. We waited for him but he did not come.

After which he invited Azam Muawiyah to start the discussion on the budget. Initiating the debate on the budget, Azam Muawiyah said, "Mr. Chairman, we have to provide maximum relief to the people. Agricultural land in Punjab is rapidly squeezing and population is increasing. The government should formulate an effective policy to save the fertile agricultural land so that future difficulties can be avoided." While Sheikh Allauddin has suggested that petrol and other concessions should not be withdrawn in view of the situation in the country.

Sheikh Allauddin said that he congratulated Hamza Shahbaz for presenting the pro-poor budget. He said that all DHQs and THQs were sending their patients to Lahore and the rush in Lahore hospitals was increasing.

He said that fraud was taking place on health card and it should be audited. Private hospitals are earning through health card, all tenders held by PTI should be subject to forensic audit. Fertilizer is not available in Punjab, he said and added that Rs 1,000 extra is being charged per bag. New number plates are not available since 2019 and local plates are being given to the citizens.

He said that we have to adopt Bangladesh model on family planning, scholars should play their role in this regard. As long as there is time for the assembly, everyone should stop taking petrol and other benefits in view of the situation in the country. Members of the Punjab Assembly should tell the people that they understand their problems.

Sheikh Allauddin further said that ration card should be issued to the poor people, the government should start ration card, I will cooperate with the government.

Makhdoom Usman said that Mr. Chairman Kacha area needs to be brought into national mainstream. He said in the House that the system of local bodies needs to be completely restored.

Member Provincial Assembly Aniza Fatima said that the fare of metro bus was increased by the previous government and it is being reduced. The artiste used to get Rs 20,000 per month but last government has reduced to Rs 5,000 and it should be restored to Rs 20,000. The stipend of the children of the kiln workers of South Punjab which was stopped by the previous government should also be restored.

Ishrat Ashraf said that small solar cities should be built with villages, a package should be made for poor widows to work, budget for women should be increased.

Tax free zones should be created outside the cities. Other members also participated in the budget debate.

At the end of the day, the session was adjourned till tomorrow (Sunday) at 2 p.m.